Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.27

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and traded as high as $51.92. Metro shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 2,298 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

