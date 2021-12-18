MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of MGP opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

