Michael Zercher Sells 23,147 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XXII stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Equities analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

