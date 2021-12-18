Michelle R. Mortensen Sells 430 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CWT opened at $69.33 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

