Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

