Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director David E. Sparks Sells 500 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director David E. Sparks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $14,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPB opened at $32.19 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $368.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $7,396,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

