Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 14,547 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Shares of SUP opened at $4.15 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

