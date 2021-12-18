MiMedx Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

