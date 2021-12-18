Mitch C. Hill Sells 20,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NARI traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 478,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.