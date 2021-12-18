Mitchell Gaynor Sells 15,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.