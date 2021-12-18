Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

