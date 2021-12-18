MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.03) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

GLE opened at GBX 740 ($9.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($12.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £431.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 811.69.

In other news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,467.82). Insiders acquired a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,344 over the last ninety days.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

