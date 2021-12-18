MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.69. 15,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,719,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $720.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.