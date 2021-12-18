Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,389.17

Shares of Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,389.17 ($18.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,326.97 ($17.54). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.81), with a volume of 571,785 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,389.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,393. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

