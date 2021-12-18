Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

