Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $3.58 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 101.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,661. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.