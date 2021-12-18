Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

