Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 14,055 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCYC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

