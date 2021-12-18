Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 14,055 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.