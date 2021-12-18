Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 488.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $159.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

