Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 509 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.41 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.52.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

