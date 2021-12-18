Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $402.50 Average PT from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.18.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $393.64 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.