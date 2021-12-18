Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.51. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

