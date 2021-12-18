Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $419.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues and expand its global reach. Thus, these deals are likely to aid the company's financials. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating expenses, mainly due to investments in franchises and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

MCO stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

