Morgan Stanley Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $280.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.09.

Shares of FFIV opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average is $205.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

