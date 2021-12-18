Morgan Stanley Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

