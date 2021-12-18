Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of International Paper worth $133,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 287.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. International Paper has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

