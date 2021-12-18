Morgan Stanley Has $149.59 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.35% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $149,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 656,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.