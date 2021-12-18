Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $139,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

