Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $111.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.69. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

