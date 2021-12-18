Morgan Stanley Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $69.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Exelon stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

