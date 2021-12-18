Morgan Stanley Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Equal Weight

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $390.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $172.16 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

