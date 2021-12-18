Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $130,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

