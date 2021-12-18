Morgan Stanley Trims Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price to $15.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.