Morgan Stanley Upgrades Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) to Overweight

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

XM opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

