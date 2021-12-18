Motco Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Motco grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.97. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

