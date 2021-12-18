Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Motco increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

