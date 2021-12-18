Motco Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.