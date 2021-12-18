MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 137 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,145,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

