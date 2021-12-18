M&T Bank Corp Acquires 26,122 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

