M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.73 and a 1 year high of $123.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

