M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.88% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

