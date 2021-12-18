M&T Bank Corp Has $19.59 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 382,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $144.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

