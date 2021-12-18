M&T Bank Corp Sells 222 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

