M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

