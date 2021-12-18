My DeFi Pet Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.32 or 0.08343908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,935.45 or 1.00074912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

