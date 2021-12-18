Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Novartis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novartis by 40.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Novartis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.