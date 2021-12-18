Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

