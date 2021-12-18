Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

