Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

